State Highway 26 is blocked after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Photo / NZME

State Highway 26 is blocked as emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash near Te Aroha.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of the crash involving a motorcycle at around 5.30pm.

“The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and the road is blocked while emergency services are in attendance,” they said.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

“We expect to publish an update proactively this evening,” police said.