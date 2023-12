SH16 has been closed this afternoon after a truck crashed between Helensville and Kaukapakapa.

State Highway 16 has been closed after a truck crash, with motorists told to take an alternative route or delay travel.

The crash happened between Helensville and Kaukapakapa.

The road is closed north of Helensville, between Abel Rd and Inland Rd.

Google Maps estimated the road could be closed until 5pm.

Motorists should expect delays.