The incident was caught on camera. Photo / NZ Police

A driver overtaking a logging truck who allegedly caused a courier van to roll has come forward to police.

The courier driver was left injured and shaken in the "near-miss", which happened on State Highway 1 at Titri, near Waihola in Otago, on Wednesday.

Around 6.50am that day, a white Toyota Hilux was allegedly travelling north on SH1 when it overtook the logging truck into the path of the oncoming courier van.

The driver of the southbound courier van had to take evasive action, swerving off the road, rolling and then ending up on the opposite side of the road, police said.

The courier driver sustained minor injuries and was "understandably shaken by this incident", a police spokesperson said.

The incident was captured by a camera in the logging truck.

"This was extremely risky behaviour that put the lives of the ute driver and others in danger," the police spokesperson said.

Police said this morning that the driver of the Toyota Hilux has come forward and is speaking to officers.