A crash on Auckland’s southern motorway has closed lanes on parts of State Highway 1 this morning.

Traffic heading in and out of Auckland is near a standstill between Bombay and Ramarama.

Northbound and southbound lane closures are currently in place at the crash site for the recovery of the vehicle.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the crash happened at 10.45am, causing delays to motorists heading north and south through the area.

UPDATE 11:30AM

Police said the vehicle came in contact with a median barrier, causing one lane to be blocked.

It appears there were no serious injuries.







