SH1 closed near Karapiro after serious crash

State Highway 1-Tirau Rd remains closed near Karapiro following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

The crash happened south of Cambridge about 2pm, with initial indications that one person was seriously injured, police said.

The crash was near the intersection with Kentucky Rd.

Motorists were asked to take alternate routes through Karapiro Rd.

A reporter said traffic was backed up towards Tirau about 5.30pm, with both lanes of SH1 closed.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the state highway was closed between SH29 and Karapiro Rd.

It was likely to be closed for some time while police investigated the crash.

