Sex offender wins fight against prison manager after pen pal scheme was scrapped

Jeremy Wilkinson
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A convicted sex offender won a judicial review against Rolleston Prison to reinstate a pen pal service. Photo / 123rf

A sex offender has won a judicial review of a prison’s pen pal scheme after it was scrapped when another inmate tried to contact a young girl.

The man, who has name suppression to protect the identity of his victims, was imprisoned in 2015 for a raft of sexual offences

