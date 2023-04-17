Corey John Taylor (pictured in the High Court at Whanganui) has failed to have the nine-year minimum non-parole period, imposed on his total sentence of 14 years imprisonment for sexual abuse during a 12-year period, reduced. Photo / NZME

WARNING: This story details graphic sexual content and may be distressing.

Vile sexual predator Corey John Taylor who exploited victims as young as eight for his own gratification has failed to have his time behind bars cut.

Taylor was sentenced in June 2022 by Justice Francis Cooke in the High Court at Whanganui to 14 years’ imprisonment with a minimum period of imprisonment (MPI) of nine years after admitting a spate of sexual crimes.

The offending spanned 12 years, from 2009 to 2021, and involved 14 complainants, both male and female.

He pleaded guilty to eight charges of rape, four of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, two each of sexual connection with a young person aged 12 to 16 and exposing a young person to indecent material, and one each of indecent assault on a person aged under 12 and aged between 12 and 16.

Taylor appealed the minimum period of imprisonment (MPI) of nine years, 64 per cent of his total sentence, first to the Court of Appeal which dismissed his case in November 2022, and then applied for leave to appeal the decision in the Supreme Court.

In its ruling released in March the Supreme Court noted the COA considered the seriousness of the offending could not be overstated referring to the period of offending, the number of victims and “in many instances, the use of significant force and violence”.

The author of a pre-sentence report described Taylor as having “a high likelihood of re-offending” and a report by a clinical psychologist noted there had been no demonstration of insight into the offending.

In its decision the COA held the protection of the community had “paramount significance” and Taylor had received a generous finite sentence when preventive detention may well have been a realistic one.

“The need to protect the community [could] only be achieved by imposing a long MPI.”

In the Supreme Court, Taylor, who at the time of sentencing had no previous criminal convictions involving sexual offending, sought to argue a shorter MPI was justified, claiming his proposed appeal raises questions of general importance about how MPIs should be set.

In particular, Taylor looked to challenge how guilty pleas were factored into MPIs and the role the absence of previous convictions had in setting the term.

However, Justices Ellen France, Joe Williams and Stephen Kós ruled Taylor’s prospects of success were such that they did not consider it was an appropriate vehicle to review the topic particularly as the argument was not addressed by the COA.

They found Taylor raised nothing to suggest the COA was wrong in its assessment - “the term of the MPI was not manifestly excessive in the circumstances”.

“Accordingly, there is no appearance of a miscarriage of justice. The application for leave to appeal is dismissed.”

During sentencing the court heard Taylor’s offending followed a similar pattern of him becoming drunk and violent, forcing sexual activity with young people, coercing unwilling participants into having sex with him and others, aggressive rapes, and highly sexualised conversations with young people on social media.

After raping one of his victims, Taylor, who had been in a relationship with a teenager for about a month, told her, “That’s what love is, that’s what you get for being my girlfriend”.

Corey John Taylor has been told by New Zealand's highest court he will serve the minimum non-parole period of nine years he was sentenced to.

She had awoken to find Taylor raping her and despite her repeated pleas for him to stop he wouldn’t and told her if she loved him, she would let him go for it.

At the hearing, a procession of emotional, broken victims, tearfully read out impact statements describing Taylor’s inhumane actions and how they had affected them.

The varying voices all shared a common theme describing a loss of trust, suffering anxiety, depression, PTSD, having to take medication, attempted suicide and undergoing counselling as they sought to rebuild their shattered lives.

One victim, who got pregnant after Taylor raped her, detailed how he strangled her to the point of passing out and held a knife to her throat once, as he subjected her to regular physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.

“You took my power away by putting me through all kinds of hell.”

Another victim implored the court not to fall for Taylor’s charms or his claimed remorse.

“They’re just empty words, he won’t ever admit he was wrong.”



