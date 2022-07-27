Today Tulisi Leiataua took the stand to testify in his trial where he faces 33 sexual abuse charges involving young girls. Photo / NZME

WARNING: This story discusses allegations of sexual abuse and may be upsetting.

A man accused of having sex with an underage girl said he didn't want to but claims she pursued him.

"She would say to me that she really wants to sleep with me ..." Tulisi Leiataua told a jury at the Manukau District Court.

His lawyer Mark Edgar asked the accused to recall what he said to the complainant the first time the pair had sex.

"I told her I wasn't happy with what was happening, but she told me she wanted to do this," he said.

Leiataua has been extradited from Samoa to face 33 sexual abuse charges. He gave evidence today in the second week of the trial.

Leiataua is alleged to have abused two women when they were children over a period of four years.

The girls were aged between eight and 12 when the abuse allegedly began in 2010.

He broke down as he told the jury how he refused to have sex with the then 13-year-old girl three times.

"She came into [the] room naked, I was shocked, I chased her out of the room.

"But she kept coming back to me ..."

"She jumped on top of me and kept kissing and hugging me," Leiataua said.

The 45-year-old denied any oral sex and claimed his relationship with the girl was like a "married couple".

Edgar told the jury there was no rape or violation, that the sex was consensual and it was up to them to see this.

"This is not a court of morals. It is a court of law and you are here to determine the facts."

On Monday a second woman allegedly abused as an eight-year-old told the court how the man would threaten her to make sure she didn't tell anyone.

"If you tell anyone about what I do to you, I will beat you until you die," the now 19-year-old said while giving evidence.

Last Friday, the woman he described as being in a married relationship, who is now 24, told the court she was 12 when Leiataua started bribing her with treats, commenting on her body and telling her he planned to marry her when she was older.

Defence lawyer Panama Le'au'anae put it to the woman that she made it up and was actually having a consensual relationship with Leiataua - which she denied.

"This man made me feel like I was a dog ... what he did to me was never consensual," she said.

In May 2014, Leiataua left New Zealand for Samoa. Six months later the sexual abuse complaints were made against him but it wasn't until March 2020 that a Samoan District Court judge accepted an extradition application so Leiataua could face the allegations.

He was brought back to New Zealand soon after and arrested at Auckland Airport.

The jury trial, which is taking place in front of Judge Richard Earwaker, is set down for two weeks.

Leiataua will continue testifying tomorrow.

He's accused of four counts of sexual violation by rape, three counts of an indecent act with a young person, one count of indecent assault, 10 counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, seven counts of other sexual violations, two counts of other assault on a child and six charges of an indecent act on a child.

Where to get help

If you have concerns or suspicions about someone who may be trading in or producing child sexual abuse images or videos, contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you are, or know of, someone who is at risk or being abused, contact the police immediately.