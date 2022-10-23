Sew busy: Designers gear up for awards

The finalists for the annual Resene Colour of Fashion were announced this week, with 13 fashion students at Whitecliffe College vying for the winner’s crown.

The competition is part of the curriculum in the final year for students completing a three-year diploma in fashion technology and is an extra thread in their needle for entry into the very competitive world of fashion.

Image 1 of 10 : Designs by Bodeen Stewart, Summer-Joy Wilkinson and Henry Calkin

“We love giving these young people a chance to explore their creativity with colour, and experience this aspect of the fashion industry before they embark on their careers,” said Karen Warman, marketing manager of Resene. “The high quality of design the students have brought this year’s project is awesome.”

The brief was to design and make a striking and beautiful fashion look that would resonate globally; this year’s crop of graduating fashion professionals was also asked to find their inspiration close to home - in nature and in their own worlds.

Inspiration for the designs varied from snail shells to storm clouds, skyscrapers to keruru, and from pohutukawa flowers to the star cluster of Matariki.

“We value this partnership with Resene, which will soon reach its 10-year milestone,” said Feroz Ali, Chairman of Whitcliffe. “Each year, Resene Colour of Fashion offers our students an incredible opportunity to showcase their skills to their families, friends and also their future employers.

“Our students, their tutors and all of our staff at Whitecliffe have shown tremendous resilience, tenacity and passion for their craft while navigating the twists and turns of tertiary education during a pandemic.”

The winner is announced at the glamorous Whitecliffe School of Fashion and Sustainability graduation showcase at Auckland’s Town Hall in December, with the winner receiving a cash prize of $1000.