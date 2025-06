Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge may close tomorrow morning as wind gusts of up to 90km/h threaten to hit the city during peak commuting times.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Northland from 7am tomorrow as wild weather that has battered parts of the South Island sweeps north.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said drivers in Auckland should be prepared for the possibility of lane closures or reduced speeds on the bridge tomorrow morning.

Between 6am and 10am, wind gusts are forecast to hit 70-80km/h, with the potential to reach 90km/h.