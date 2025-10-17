Severe gale northwesterlies are expected to hit 130km/h, but MetService said there’s a minimal chance of this being upgraded to a red warning.
Southland, Fiordland, and Stewart Island have a strong wind warning in place from 4pm Friday to 6am Saturday as MetService expects severe gale northerlies to hit 120km/h.
Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes District has a strong wind watch in place for 12 hours from 9pm Friday to 9am Saturday which has a moderate chance of being upgraded to a warning.
The North Island is in for a mostly dry and warm Saturday with some cloud cover and isolated showers, but lower parts can expect conditions to be come windier throughout the day.
Sunday is much wetter in the North Island as showers in the west are predicted to turnto rain with heavy falls, clearing later in the day.
The rain persists in the South Island, particularly in northern areas and a few showers elsewhere, but Fiordland can expect snow up to 700m at first.