MetService’s Heather Keats breaks down what Kiwis can expect across the motu this weekend.

The South Island is expected to be drenched this weekend as a cold front hits the West Coast.

Orange weather warnings are in place for much of the South Island, including an 18-hour heavy rain warning for Buller and Grey from midday Saturday to 6am Sunday.

The region can expect up to 120mm of rain, but up to 170mm can be expected further down the coast from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday.

Fiordland, headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers and the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers are also under heavy rain warnings for much of Friday and Saturday.

Canterbury High Country is in for a blustery Saturday with a strong wind warning in place from 11pm Friday to 1pm Saturday.