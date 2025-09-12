It’s a windy day for most of the country, but Hawke’s Bay and Tararua District are likely to experience the worst of it with a high chance of an upgrade to a strong wind warning.

Gusts could reach up to 100km/h in the most exposed areas, according to MetService.

The wind has also impacted the planned pro-Palestine protest that would have prevented southbound traffic from crossing the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Organisers of the march said unsafe wind speeds meant it would not cross the bridge and will instead take a new route from Aotea Square to Victoria Park.

The harbour bridge will also be open to traffic on both sides, but NZTA has warned the high winds may result in reduced speed limits and lane reductions.

If the wind reaches over 90km/h the whole bridge will be closed temporarily.

The high winds may affect travel over the bridge tomorrow. Reduced speed limits and lane reductions may be required on the Harbour Bridge when wind becomes severe, while temporary (short-term) full closures may occur if severe winds gust over 90km/h. — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) September 12, 2025

Strong wind watches are also in place for Coromandel, Tasman District, Dunedin, Clutha and Southland.

The weather is expected to calm down on Sunday with only scattered showers expected on the North Island.

In the South Island, showers are forecast for the west and south at the end of the weekend but other areas should be fine apart from isolated showers in the afternoon.