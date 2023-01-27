Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Bay of Plenty

Heavy rain fell across the Bay of Plenty and more is expected tonight. Photo / File

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Bay of Plenty.

In a statement said this morning the Metservice said there was a possibility of thunderstorms during the day in the Bay of Plenty and Taupo, and from this afternoon, some might become severe, producing localised downpours with intensities of 25 to 40 mm per hour.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips. Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

The thunderstorms are expected to ease late tonight.

The warning would be in place from 1:30pm today to 12am.

Another update was expected at 2pm.

Earlier this morning the One Love music festival has been canceled due to wild weather.

A post on the festival organiser’s Facebook page stated the rough weather last night and this morning had caused chaos, and there is no sign of it easing up over the weekend.

“From site flooding to high winds, to artists being stuck in Auckland, thunderstorms predicted and heavy rain tomorrow as well, we are unable to safely and logistically deliver One Love 2023.’

‘’This, along with the state of emergency that was declared for Auckland last night has to be taken into account when considering your safety, along with the safety of our artists and crew. A total of 40 per cent of our ticket holders are from Auckland.’’

Severe weather has also caused a slip that closed the road on SH29 between Poripori Rd and Omanawa Rd.

The Tauranga City Council said in a written statement that contractors were on the scene providing traffic management.

‘’The whole bank has now fallen down and blocking lanes, contractors trying to organize detours.’’Severe weather has casued a slip that closed the road on SH29 between Poripori Rd and Omanawa Rd.

In Auckland, two people have died and two are missing after raging floodwaters and slips caused by an unprecedented deluge of rain across Auckland. A state of emergency has been declared across the region, with Auckland Airport closed and State Highway 1 closed or restricted in eight areas.

There is also widespread damage to homes, with many residents evacuated. Several homes in Hillsborough and Northcote Pt, on Auckland’s North Shore, have been left teetering on the top of cliff-faces, following dramatic landslides.

More heavy rain is falling in Auckland this morning, as residents survey the damage to their homes and streets - there is widespread chaos across the region, with the airport closed and State Highway 1 closed or restricted in eight areas. Officials briefly opened the new Puhoi motorway north of Auckland last night, to rescue stranded motorists.

Auckland Airport is closed until at least midday on Saturday because of flooding, with no international or domestic flights departing or arriving.

MetService said a record amount of rain had fallen on Auckland in 24 hours - by 1am, the region had recorded 249mm of rain, smashing the previous 24-hour record of 161.8mm, back in February 1985. And monthly records have also been broken - the wettest January recorded at the Auckland Airport weather station until now was in 1986 with 20cm and the wettest month ever was July 1998 with 30cm. So far this month 32cm of rain has been recorded - a “massive” amount, MetService said.