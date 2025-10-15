Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Several senior New Zealand politicians caught in global release of personal information

&
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

At least five MPs have had their personal phone numbers released on a website which described itself as a "data intelligence" tool.

At least five MPs have had their personal phone numbers released on a website which described itself as a "data intelligence" tool.

Senior politicians from multiple parties in New Zealand have been caught up in a global release of personal information, including mobile phone numbers.

At least five MPs, including a former leader, were on the list that was recently published online.

The Herald has verified at least two of these phone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save