The company describes itself as a “data intelligence” tool to help business sales, create contacts and assist with marketing.

It claims to have not only contact information for high-profile people from across the world, but also hundreds of millions of everyday people with an online presence.

The website also features a tool where those upset their details are featured can request to have them removed, which would take place a week after the form is submitted.

It contains a varied mix of emails and numbers publicly available on the internet, as well as private phone numbers.

Australian independent media organisation Ette Media first broke the story of Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's personal number leaked. Photo / AFP

The same website also claims to have contacts for United States President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Australian independent media organisation Ette Media first reported that high-profile Australians, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Sussan Ley, and former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, as well as senior government staff, had also had their personal numbers leaked.

Guardian Australia reported the Australian federal police was trying to get at least Albanese’s number removed from the database and will aim to assist other politicians who have been exposed.

The Herald approached those ministers who had confirmed numbers listed, who did not wish to comment.

Parliamentary Service acting chief executive Amy Brier told the Herald it was aware of an international incident involving the publication of personal phone numbers online, including those of public figures.

“We take the security and privacy of members very seriously and are providing support and guidance during this time.”

