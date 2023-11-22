Diana Gough and Len Miles with his winning deep purple delphinium. Photo / David Haxton

The biennial Flower, Garden and Craft Show, held by the Sevenoaks and Midlands Gardens retirement villages, has been another blooming success.

It was extra busy at the Sevenoaks Residents Recreation Centre today as lots of people admired the many flowers, and more, that were on display.

The Sevenoaks residents social committee as well as the grounds team spent about six months getting ready for the show.

Committee member Diana Gough said the show brought everyone together.

“It was fantastic. It has been a real village affair,” she said.

“We do this every two years and there is always a good feel to it.

“It’s something the residents really look forward to.

“It’s just the participation of residents that I like to see.

“They’re the ones that bring in the blooms the day before and we stage it.

“It’s a matter of keeping it simple but getting it right.

“We had an independent judge, Rhonda Edwards, from the Kāpiti Horticultural Society, and the Waikanae Combined Garden Group judged the street appeal category.”

Some of the flowers on display. Photo / David Haxton

There was a range of categories people could enter: container gardening, hanging baskets, cut flowers, pot plants, homemade jams or pickles, fruit/vegetable or herbs cut or growing in a container, village gardens (vegetable allotments) and front garden street appeal.

The show also included a crafts corner, raffles, spot prizes, refreshments, and numerous miniature Christmas trees as part of a competition among both villages.

Gold coin donations for a calendar, created by Mainfreight, will go to the Books in Homes charity.

Best-in-show bloom winner went to Midlands Gardens resident Len Miles for his deep purple delphinium.

“I’m rapt,” he said.

“It was totally unexpected.

“It was grown from some seeds that were given to me.

“I just sprinkled them into the garden, and it grew from there.

“No special preparation whatsoever.

“The gardeners came around the day before the show and asked if I had any flowers for the garden show.

“My roses had finished their blooming so the gardeners had a walk around and spotted the delphinium and asked if they could have it.”

He received a certificate and a bottle of rose wine.