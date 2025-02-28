Advertisement
Seven youths caught after Ōtara, South Auckland burglary; Eagle police helicopter dispatched

NZ Herald
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed at White House and three badly injured after ‘altercation involving neighbours’ in South Auckland.

Seven youths were tracked down by the police helicopter and arrested after a ramraid on a South Auckland business in the early hours of this morning.

Police said they responded to the robbery at a “commercial premises” on Springs Rd, Ōtara around 1.45am, after reports a vehicle had been used to enter the building.

Several people then allegedly fled the scene in two vehicles, a spokesperson said.

The Eagle police helicopter tracked the vehicles to a Bairds Rd address, where seven youths were found.

“They will be referred to Youth Services.”

