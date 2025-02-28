Seven youths were tracked down by the police helicopter and arrested after a ramraid on a South Auckland business in the early hours of this morning.
Police said they responded to the robbery at a “commercial premises” on Springs Rd, Ōtara around 1.45am, after reports a vehicle had been used to enter the building.
Several people then allegedly fled the scene in two vehicles, a spokesperson said.
The Eagle police helicopter tracked the vehicles to a Bairds Rd address, where seven youths were found.