Seven youths were tracked down by the police helicopter and arrested after a ramraid on a South Auckland business in the early hours of this morning.

Police said they responded to the robbery at a “commercial premises” on Springs Rd, Ōtara around 1.45am, after reports a vehicle had been used to enter the building.

Several people then allegedly fled the scene in two vehicles, a spokesperson said.

The Eagle police helicopter tracked the vehicles to a Bairds Rd address, where seven youths were found.