The Police Eagle helicopter. File photo / Dean Purcell

Seven youths have been arrested by police helicopter crew in Northland after fleeing from police.

They were arrested for attempting to steal vehicles from members of the public on State Highway 1 in Wellsford.

A member of the public observed a suspicious vehicle in Kaiwaka township just before 1pm today. It didn't have any registration plates and was being driven at speeds well in excess of the speed limit.

Police Eagle helicopter staff located the vehicle in the Dome Forest and monitored the car as it travelled south, providing updates to ground staff.

When the car changed direction and headed northbound again, road spikes were deployed near the northern end of Dome Forest.

After hitting the spikes, the car came to a stop on SH1 in Wellsford, near Wayby Valley Rd.

Police said seven youths ran from the stolen car and approached a queue of stationary vehicles that had been blocked by the youths' car parked across the road.

They were unsuccessful in their attempts to gain access into some of these vehicles and tried to make their escape in another vehicle.

With police ground staff still some distance away, the Eagle crew made a decision to land on farmland adjacent to the incident, just off SH1.



Two officers from the helicopter ran to the scene and took the seven youths into custody before they could escape again.

"I have no doubt that the actions of our Eagle crew prevented further offending being committed by these seven youths, who were intent on securing a second stolen vehicle - and undoubtedly fleeing again," said Inspector Jason Homan.



"We are very proud to have such high-performing staff, who are so committed to keeping our communities safe. The team did a really great job today."