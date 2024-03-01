Emergency services have been called to a crash on the corner of Smithfield Rd and Carlton Ave. Photo / Bevan Conley

Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Whanganui this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Carlton Avenue around 3:15pm.

The road was temporarily blocked.

Hato Hone St John was notified at 3.11pm about a crash on Carlton Ave.

A spokesman said they sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

Four patients in moderate condition were taken to Whanganui Hospital.

Three other people were in a minor condition and did not need to be taken to hospital.



