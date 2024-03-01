Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Whanganui this afternoon.
A police spokesperson said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Carlton Avenue around 3:15pm.
The road was temporarily blocked.
Hato Hone St John was notified at 3.11pm about a crash on Carlton Ave.
A spokesman said they sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.
Four patients in moderate condition were taken to Whanganui Hospital.
Three other people were in a minor condition and did not need to be taken to hospital.