Seven homes evacuated as Kaipara scrub fire threatens properties

The fire broke out near Aranga in the Kaipara District and has now burnt through 70ha. Photo / Google

Seven houses near Aranga in the Kaipara District of Northland have been evacuated tonight as emergency services battle a large scrub fire which is threatening properties.

About 20 firefighters and five helicopters are battling the fire which started about 3.45pm today and has now burnt through 70 hectares of land.

Civil Defence was assisting wit the evacuations as a safety precaution.

Northland District Fire and Emergency manager Wipari Henwood said two night crews were monitoring the situation.

Five helicopters, 40 firefighters and heavy machinery would return tomorrow at first light.

Henwood reminded people that north of Awanui to Cape Reinga and Karikari Peninsula were still in a prohibited fire season (total fire ban) and the rest of Northland was in a restricted fire season (fire by permit only).