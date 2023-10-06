A serious crash at the Waikato end of the Kaimai Ranges has closed part of SH29 as emergency services repond.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the two-vehicle crash around 3.15pm, just east of the intersection with Rapurapu Rd.

“Initial reports are that there are serious injuries,” police said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and people are advised to avoid the area and delay travel.

SH29 - KAIMAI RANGES - 3:45PM

SH29 is CLOSED, this is due to a serious crash between the intersection of SH29/SH28 and Hanga Rd. Avoid the area and delay your journey. More information to follow when known. ^MS pic.twitter.com/uw9C5PlzLv — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) October 6, 2023

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances, one helicopter, one rapid response unit and one operations manager responded to the scene.

“Our ambulance officers have treated one patient in a moderate condition and they are being transported by road ambulance to Tauranga Hospital,” they said.

Another patient in a serious condition is also being treated.