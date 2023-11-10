A serious crash on State Highway 1 near Mount Pleasant, south of Picton, is causing significant delays, with a detour in place only suitable for small vehicles.

A police spokesperson confirmed they attended the crash around 9pm between Wairau Rd and Lindens Rd.

“The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the road is expected to be closed for some time,” police said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said an update will be provided as soon as more information is available.

A detour is currently in place on Queen Charlotte Drive but is only suitable for small vehicles.

“Motorists should expect significant delays,” police said.