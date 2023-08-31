Police have set up cordons along Waimarama Rd on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

One person is in a critical condition after a motorbike crash along Waimarama Rd on Thursday afternoon.

A police spokesman said they received reports of a single motorbike crash, between the intersection with Ocean Beach Rd and Maraetotara Rd, at 1.50pm.

“The Serious Crash Unit has been advised,” the police spokesman said in a statement.

A helicopter was seen landing near the scene of the reported motorcycle crash. Photo / Paul Taylor

“The road is closed and no diversions are available, motorists are advised to please avoid the area and delay travel if possible.”

A St John spokesman said St John had responded with one ambulance, one rapid response unit, an operations manager and one helicopter and one person in a critical condition was being treated.

Cordons appeared to remain in place as of 3.45pm.

