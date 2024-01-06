Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Serious motorbike crash closes State Highway 94, Milford Sound

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Police are at the scene of a serious crash that has closed State Highway 94 just south of the Homer Tunnel in Fiordland.

The crash occurred about 10.50am and involved three motorbikes.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said St John attended the traffic incident at 10.50am.

Three vehicles were involved in the incident, and three patients were treated.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Two of the patients were transported to Lakes Hospital in minor condition.


They had no information on the third patient.

Two helicopters and one ambulance attended the scene.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Motorists travelling to or from Milford Sound should postpone travel and expect delays.

Latest from New Zealand