Police are at the scene of a serious crash that has closed State Highway 94 just south of the Homer Tunnel in Fiordland.

The crash occurred about 10.50am and involved three motorbikes.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said St John attended the traffic incident at 10.50am.

Three vehicles were involved in the incident, and three patients were treated.

Two of the patients were transported to Lakes Hospital in minor condition.





They had no information on the third patient.

Two helicopters and one ambulance attended the scene.

Motorists travelling to or from Milford Sound should postpone travel and expect delays.