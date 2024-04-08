Emergency services responded about 10am on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near Whanganui.

Emergency services are at the scene on Longacre Rd at Okioa.

A police spokesperson said they responded around 10.20am on Tuesday.

“One person has been seriously injured, with two others sustaining minor injuries.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were on the scene to assist police and Hato Hone St John.

Two ambulances responded to the crash, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

“We assessed three patients on scene and have transported one patient to Whanganui Hospital in a serious condition.

“The other patients did not require hospital transportation.”



