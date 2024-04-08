A person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near Whanganui.
Emergency services are at the scene on Longacre Rd at Okioa.
A police spokesperson said they responded around 10.20am on Tuesday.
“One person has been seriously injured, with two others sustaining minor injuries.”
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were on the scene to assist police and Hato Hone St John.
Two ambulances responded to the crash, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.
“We assessed three patients on scene and have transported one patient to Whanganui Hospital in a serious condition.
“The other patients did not require hospital transportation.”