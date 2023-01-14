A serious car crash temporarily closed Matakana Rd while emergency services examined the scene.

A serious car crash temporarily closed Matakana Rd while emergency services examined the scene.

Occupants of two cars are seriously injured and the road is closed after a crash on Matakana Rd.

A police spokesperson said the road has been closed while emergency services respond to the serious crash.

The crash in Warkworth was reported to the police shortly after 4pm.

“There are reported to be serious injuries,” the spokesperson said.

“Diversions are in place and the road is expected to be closed for several hours while serious crash unit conducts a scene examination.”

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were in attendance at a motor vehicle incident and one person was trapped.

A Hato Hone St John ambulance spokesperson said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident in Warkworth at 4.02pm and responded with three ambulances and one helicopter.

“We assessed and treated four patients; one in a critical condition airlifted to Auckland hospital, two in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition transported to Auckland hospital by road.”