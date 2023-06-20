Fire and Emergency confirmed the car was travelling down Mount Cook Rd when it fell down the bank. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services in the South Island have been busy in the last hour, responding to two crashes where both cars had rolled down banks.

The first incident, occurring shortly after lunchtime saw a car end up down a bank near Mount Cook.

Fire and Emergency confirmed the car was travelling down Mount Cook Rd when it fell down the bank on State Highway 80 near Boundary Stream bridge.

Police confirmed only one car was involved, and emergency services were called shortly after 12pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been alerted to the incident and it’s understood there are serious injuries.

“Motorists have been asked to avoid the area,” a statement from police said.

Around an hour later, a second car ended up down a bank on the Kawatiri-Murchison Highway and required an occupant to be rescued.

Three fire crews, including a specialist rescue team from Nelson were called to the rural crash site to help extricate the passenger.

Police said a helicopter was en route to the scene and the Serious Crash Unit had been advised of the crash.



