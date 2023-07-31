‘Serious’ injuries in West Coast crash as helicopter dispatched

The collision occurred on State Highway 6 on Lower Buller Gorge Rd. Photo / Google Maps

Police have confirmed they’re responding to a crash on the West Coast where it’s understood there are “serious injuries”.

The collision occurred on State Highway 6 on Lower Buller Gorge Rd.

While emergency services are still assessing the scene, police said the initial indications are there are serious injuries.

A helicopter has also been dispatched to the scene.

It’s understood the road will be closed for some time on State Highway 6 between Heaphys and Meadow Rd.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternative routes,” a police spokesperson said.







