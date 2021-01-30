Serious injuries in suspected hit-and-run in Taita, Lower Hutt

A police spokeswoman said staff were investigating and reviewing local CCTV footage. Photo / File

A suspected hit-and-run in Lower Hutt this weekend left a person with serious injuries.

Police said a report was received shortly before noon on Saturday about a car colliding with a pedestrian on High St.

"The car did not remain at the scene," a police spokeswoman said.

The alleged hit and run happened in this part of Taita, in Lower Hutt's northern reaches. Photo / Google

The incident was thought to have happened between Taine St and Tocker St, near the railway station.

The spokeswoman said the victim was hospitalised with serious injuries.

Police are investigating and reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

A member of the public writing on Facebook understood the person injured was a young woman.

"The community people on the scene did an amazing job of looking after her and diverting traffic."

Police have been approached for further information about other claims circulating online.