Police and other first responders are at the scene of a 'serious injury' crash this morning.

A road in Hawke’s Bay has been closed after a crash between a cyclist and a car that is understood to have resulted in serious injuries to at least one person.

Mill Rd near the settlement of Haumoana, about 14km east of Hastings, has been closed following the 10.35am crash, police said.

“Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.”

Hato Hone St John Ambulance sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance, but referred further comment to police.