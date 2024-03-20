The Government considers private investors to build more Kiwi schools, how much Chateau Tongariro is costing taxpayers to sit empty and why Tauranga’s been labelled the country’s most ‘unaffordable city’ in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

A person suffered serious injuries following a fall in a lift shaft in central Wellington.

Emergency services were called to the address in Wellington’s CBD at 6.45pm on Wednesday, police said in a statement.

The person had an accidental fall at a residential property, but police refused to provide any further details on the incident.

“The family of the person involved has requested privacy and for no further details to be released at this time,” police said.

Stuff is reporting the incident happened in the lift shaft of a car parking building, with offices above on Chew’s Lane.

It is understood the lift had a fault and that a man opened the door and fell about three floors down the shaft, Stuff reported.

