A person has been seriously injured after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in Taradale on Thursday morning. Photo / File

A person has been seriously injured after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in Taradale on Thursday morning. Photo / File

A person has been seriously injured after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in Taradale on Thursday morning.

Emergency services attended the incident on Puketapu Rd about 8.45am.

A police spokeswoman said one person reportedly had serious injuries.

The road was not blocked.

MORE TO COME