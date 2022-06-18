Emergency services were called to Ormiston Hospital, on Ormiston Rd in Flat Bush, at about 2.45pm today after reports of a serious incident.

A person has been rushed to Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries after a serious incident near Auckland's Flat Bush.

"Police are at the scene making enquiries, however as it's very early on we don't have further information at this stage," a police spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said a person who was critically injured had been transported to Middlemore Hospital in an ambulance after an incident in Flat Bush.

"We can't confirm how the injuries occurred, you'll have to check with police," she said.

The Herald asked police for the extent of the injuries and if it was a suspected stabbing, they said: "Not clear at this stage but we will keep you in the loop."