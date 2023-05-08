Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Serious incident, patient given CPR at Christchurch industrial workplace

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Emergency crews at an engineering building in Hornby. Photo / George Heard

Emergency crews at an engineering building in Hornby. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services have rushed to an industrial building in western Christchurch after what the Herald understands to be a serious workplace incident.

Police confirmed they responded to the site on Yukon Pl in Hornby after reports a person was injured at the scene.

They were notified of an incident at 12.35pm.

Whilst the condition of the patient is unknown, a Herald photographer captured multiple emergency service vehicles parked at an engineering building.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Police confirmed they responded to the site after reports a person was injured at the scene. Photo / George Heard
Police confirmed they responded to the site after reports a person was injured at the scene. Photo / George Heard

Four St John vehicles and a fire engine were at the scene of the incident, which appeared to have occurred outside.

At least two paramedics could be seen, alongside Fire and Emergency staff, giving CPR to a person lying on the ground.

However, the first responders have since stopped and could be seen putting a blanket over the person.

A spokesperson for St John told the Herald that despite attending the job, they were not required to transport any patients.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

MORE TO COME

Latest from New Zealand