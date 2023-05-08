Emergency services have rushed to an industrial building in western Christchurch after what the Herald understands to be a serious workplace incident.
Police confirmed they responded to the site on Yukon Pl in Hornby after reports a person was injured at the scene.
They were notified of an incident at 12.35pm.
Whilst the condition of the patient is unknown, a Herald photographer captured multiple emergency service vehicles parked at an engineering building.
Four St John vehicles and a fire engine were at the scene of the incident, which appeared to have occurred outside.
At least two paramedics could be seen, alongside Fire and Emergency staff, giving CPR to a person lying on the ground.
However, the first responders have since stopped and could be seen putting a blanket over the person.
A spokesperson for St John told the Herald that despite attending the job, they were not required to transport any patients.
MORE TO COME