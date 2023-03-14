Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Serious Fraud Office scam: SFO warns against cold callers posing as staff

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is urging people to remain vigilant against scams after reports people have been getting cold calls from fraudsters posing as staff. Photo / 123RF

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is urging people to remain vigilant against scams after reports people have been getting cold calls from fraudsters posing as staff. Photo / 123RF

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is urging people to remain vigilant against scams after reports people have been getting cold calls from fraudsters posing as staff.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

The SFO warned against calls that used pre-recorded messages and overseas-based phone numbers.

Another warning sign was if callers gave instructions to contact an office outside of the country, requested to see your computer screen or have remote control of your computer and if calls were about stolen or hacked phones.

The SFO said its staff did not do any of these things when calling people.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“Legitimate callers from the NZ Serious Fraud Officer will give you... their first and last name; a case or matter reference, New Zealand contact details such as a phone number and/or email address, [and] context or an explanation for why they are calling you,” the SFO said.

“If you have any doubt about the legitimacy of a call, please hang up.”

If people wanted to verify whether a call was genuine they could email sfo@sfo.govt.nz or phone 0800 109 800 and give the name and contact details of the SFO staff member.

“If you believe you have been the target of a scam, please contact Netsafe to report [it] and get advice on what to do next.”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Contact the newsroom at newsdesk@nzherald.co.nz

Latest from New Zealand