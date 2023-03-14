The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is urging people to remain vigilant against scams after reports people have been getting cold calls from fraudsters posing as staff. Photo / 123RF

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is urging people to remain vigilant against scams after reports people have been getting cold calls from fraudsters posing as staff.

The SFO warned against calls that used pre-recorded messages and overseas-based phone numbers.

Another warning sign was if callers gave instructions to contact an office outside of the country, requested to see your computer screen or have remote control of your computer and if calls were about stolen or hacked phones.

The SFO said its staff did not do any of these things when calling people.

“Legitimate callers from the NZ Serious Fraud Officer will give you... their first and last name; a case or matter reference, New Zealand contact details such as a phone number and/or email address, [and] context or an explanation for why they are calling you,” the SFO said.

“If you have any doubt about the legitimacy of a call, please hang up.”

If people wanted to verify whether a call was genuine they could email sfo@sfo.govt.nz or phone 0800 109 800 and give the name and contact details of the SFO staff member.

“If you believe you have been the target of a scam, please contact Netsafe to report [it] and get advice on what to do next.”

