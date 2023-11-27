Our new coalition Government kicks into gear, rates rises and axed cycle lanes in Auckland’s proposed budget and why medical students here can’t afford to finish thier degrees in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP Video / Getty

The Serious Fraud Office has been notified of concerns about an Auckland television studio’s application for a tax rebate.

The New Zealand Film Commission said it was investigating “material” provided by a party applying for the New Zealand Screen Production Rebate.

“The matter has now been referred to the Serious Fraud Office (SFO),” the commission’s chief executive Annie Murray said.

Murray said the commission was concerned about the “reliability” of old rebate application documents lodged by the studio.

“NZFC immediately referred those concerns to the SFO. Other than the [that], we will not comment further while the matter is with the SFO,” she said.

An SFO spokeswoman confirmed to the Herald it had received a complaint from the film commission but declined to give any further information.
















