Serious Fraud Office clears Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel over election expenses

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel. Photo / Martin Hunter

The Serious Fraud Office has cleared Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel of any criminal wrongdoing over election expenses.

The SFO launched a probe earlier this year after getting a referral from police.

It came after defeated mayoral candidate John Minto laid a complaint with the Christchurch City Council's electoral officer and asked to investigate why Dalziel had only revealed the identities of six people who each donated more than $1500 to her campaign.

They donated through an auction that her husband Rob Davidson ran.

Dalziel only declared the amount that came from him and only declared the other contributions after pressure from Minto.

But the Herald understands that the SFO has now completed its investigation after finding no evidence of criminal conduct.

"The decision not to prosecute Lianne Dalziel is a disappointing outcome," Minto said this morning.

The SFO is expected to release more details later today.