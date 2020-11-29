Serious crash: SH2 closed between Napier, Mohaka

A serious crash has closed State Highway 2 between Napier and Mohaka this morning. Photo / File

State Highway 2 between Napier and Mohaka has been closed following a serious crash this morning.

Police and emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash near Te Kahu Rd at 6.16am where one person was initially trapped in a truck which had gone off the road.

One person was flown to hospital by helicopter while another was treated for minor injuries.

Emergency services remain on site.

The road was closed near Te Kahu Rd from 7.35am, as one lane was blocked.

As of 8am the southbound lane had been opened to traffic.

Motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services on site and consider a detour via Mohaka Township Rd.

MORE TO COME