Emergency services are responding to a serious crash which has closed a section of State Highway 1 north of Auckland.

The incident near Warkworth involves several vehicles.

Police were called about 6.30pm.

A police spokesperson said initial reports suggest there have been serious injuries.

SH1 WARKWORTH - SERIOUS CRASH - 6:50PM

The road is CLOSED between Woodcocks Rd and Mckinney Rd due to a serious crash. Please follow the indications by emergency services on-site and expect delays. ^SG pic.twitter.com/8xGaCZMoTa — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 26, 2022

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area, if possible.