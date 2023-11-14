Emergency services have completely closed a major Auckland road after a serious crash near the Western Springs Speedway that has left one person in critical condition.
Police said the crash, involving two vehicles on the northbound lanes of Great North Rd, was reported at about 2.30pm.
A photo from the scene shows a white sedan has collided with a lamppost head-on. A reporter on Great North Rd described the scene as “graphic”, with a firefighter giving the injured driver CPR and the passenger being treated by paramedics.
Police said initial indications are one person has critical injuries.
A second damaged car could be seen a few metres behind the first.
St John Ambulance has one ambulance on the scene, as well as a rapid response vehicle.
Another ambulance, another rapid response vehicle and a paramedic manager are also heading to the scene, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.
Diversions are currently in place and motorists are advised to expect some delays in the area while emergency services work at the scene.
A section of Great North Rd is currently closed and the Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.
Auckland Transport said due to the crash a section of the road is now closed in both directions between Stadium Rd and Tuarangi Rd.
“Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services.”
More to come