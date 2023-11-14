NZ police data shows the 501 policy halved Australia’s deportations, State Highway 25A will reopen to traffic in time for Christmas, David Cameron has been appointed as Foreign Secretary in a cabinet reshuffle and urgent measures to address the decreasing supply of rental properties. Video / AP / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency / NZHerald

Emergency services have completely closed a major Auckland road after a serious crash near the Western Springs Speedway that has left one person in critical condition.

Police said the crash, involving two vehicles on the northbound lanes of Great North Rd, was reported at about 2.30pm.

A photo from the scene shows a white sedan has collided with a lamppost head-on. A reporter on Great North Rd described the scene as “graphic”, with a firefighter giving the injured driver CPR and the passenger being treated by paramedics.

Police said initial indications are one person has critical injuries.

A second damaged car could be seen a few metres behind the first.





St John Ambulance has one ambulance on the scene, as well as a rapid response vehicle.

Another ambulance, another rapid response vehicle and a paramedic manager are also heading to the scene, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.

One person appears to have been seriously injured in a car crash in Western Springs, Auckland. Photo / Jacob Jones

Diversions are currently in place and motorists are advised to expect some delays in the area while emergency services work at the scene.

A section of Great North Rd is currently closed and the Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Auckland Transport said due to the crash a section of the road is now closed in both directions between Stadium Rd and Tuarangi Rd.

“Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services.”

Two vehicles were involved in the crash in Great North Rd, Western Springs. Photo / Lynley Ward

GREAT NORTH RD, WESTERN SPRINGS - 2:50PM

Due to a serious crash a section of Great North Rd is now CLOSED in both directions between Stadium Rd & Tuarangi Rd. Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services. ^HJ pic.twitter.com/QHKsBiTYAp — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) November 14, 2023

