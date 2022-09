The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash this morning.

The northbound lane on the Wainuiomata hill is blocked after the single vehicle crashed at around 5am.

A police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit is in attendance, and motorists should expect delays.