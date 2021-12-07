Serious crash on State Highway 58 closes section of motorway

Polie say two people have been hurt in the incident in Whitby. Photo / Bevan Conley

Polie say two people have been hurt in the incident in Whitby. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person is being airlifted to hospital following a serious crash on State Highway 58 in Porirua.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash shortly before 6.20pm on State Highway 58 near the intersection with James Cook Drive in Whitby.

A police spokesperson said two people have been injured, one with serious injuries who was being airlifted to hospital.

A portion of State Highway 58 has been closed due to the crash, which is expected to cause significant delays.

SH58 WHITBY, WELLINGTON - CRASH - 6:35PM

The road is now CLOSED, due to a crash near the intersection with James Cook Dr. Please follow directions by emergency services on-site. ^AP pic.twitter.com/Yi4tpErHY5 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) December 7, 2021

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Postgate Drive and traffic travelling west is being diverted onto Joseph Banks Drive.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if at all possible.

Waka Kotahi says a detour is in place, however motorists should still allow extra time for travel.