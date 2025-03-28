Advertisement
Serious crash on SH2 near Maramarua Golf Club, highway shut

NZ Herald
State Highway 2 near Mangatāwhiri has been closed in both directions.

  • Three people have been injured, two critically, in a crash on State Highway 2 near Mangatāwhiri.
  • The highway is closed in both directions, with diversions and expected delays.
  • The Serious Crash Unit is on the way, and two people will be airlifted to hospital.

Three people have been injured - two critically - in a crash that’s closed a holiday highway south of Auckland in both directions late this afternoon.

The crash occurred on State Highway 2 near Mangatāwhiri just before 4.30pm, police said.

“State Highway 2 is currently closed in both directions”, police said at 5pm.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred near the Maramarua Golf Club.

“Two people are in a critical condition, with a third person in a serious condition.

Those in critical condition are due to be airlifted to hospital.”

Maramarua, where the fatal collision occurred on Monday night on State Highway 2, is marked by the red pin. Map / Google
Diversions would be put in place, but motorists should expect delays, police said.

“Take an alternative route if at all possible.”

The Serious Crash Unit is on the way to the crash scene.

