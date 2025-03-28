- Three people have been injured, two critically, in a crash on State Highway 2 near Mangatāwhiri.
- The highway is closed in both directions, with diversions and expected delays.
- The Serious Crash Unit is on the way, and two people will be airlifted to hospital.
Three people have been injured - two critically - in a crash that’s closed a holiday highway south of Auckland in both directions late this afternoon.
The crash occurred on State Highway 2 near Mangatāwhiri just before 4.30pm, police said.
“State Highway 2 is currently closed in both directions”, police said at 5pm.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred near the Maramarua Golf Club.