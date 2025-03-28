State Highway 2 near Mangatāwhiri has been closed in both directions.

Three people have been injured, two critically, in a crash on State Highway 2 near Mangatāwhiri.

The highway is closed in both directions, with diversions and expected delays.

The Serious Crash Unit is on the way, and two people will be airlifted to hospital.

Three people have been injured - two critically - in a crash that’s closed a holiday highway south of Auckland in both directions late this afternoon.

The crash occurred on State Highway 2 near Mangatāwhiri just before 4.30pm, police said.

“State Highway 2 is currently closed in both directions”, police said at 5pm.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred near the Maramarua Golf Club.