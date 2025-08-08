Advertisement
Serious crash near Whatawhata closes State Highway 23

NZ Herald
The crash happened about 9.10am, near the intersection with Ferguson Road. Image / Google Maps

A single vehicle crash has closed a portion of the State Highway near Whatawhata, with police saying there could be “serious to critical” injuries.

The affected area of State Highway 23 is now closed following the serious crash.

The crash happened about 9.10am, near the intersection with Ferguson Rd.

