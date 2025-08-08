The crash happened about 9.10am, near the intersection with Ferguson Road. Image / Google Maps

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The crash happened about 9.10am, near the intersection with Ferguson Road. Image / Google Maps

A single vehicle crash has closed a portion of the State Highway near Whatawhata, with police saying there could be “serious to critical” injuries.

The affected area of State Highway 23 is now closed following the serious crash.

The crash happened about 9.10am, near the intersection with Ferguson Rd.

A police spokesperson said there are indications that serious to critical injuries are involved.