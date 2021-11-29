Serious crash near Matata in Bay of Plenty

There is a serious crash on State Highway 2 near Matata in the Bay of Plenty.

Police say the crash is east of Pikowai Rd and it is understood a vehicle is on fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John are also in attendence.

Diversions are being put in place at the Matatā township and at Old Coach Rd.

SH2 PIKOWAI BEACH - 12:10PM

Reports of a crash on #SH2 north of Matata, near Pikowai Beach. Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are likely. Diversions may be required. Road closure is possible. ^TP pic.twitter.com/1lEYBR0gdB — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) November 29, 2021

Motorists are asked to please avoid the area, or seek alternative routes if possible.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said motorists need to follow directions of emergency services and delays were likely.

