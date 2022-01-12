Police said SH1 will be closed south of Cambridge while emergency services attend. Photo / NZME

Police are responding to a serious crash involving multiple vehicles south of Cambridge this evening.

In a statement, police said the multiple-vehicle crash occurred along SH1. The road will be closed south of Cambridge, while emergency services attend.

There are no diversions and motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect severe delays.

St John confirmed six people have been injured and have since been transported to Waikato Hospital.

Two people have been seriously injured, two are in a moderate condition, while two others have minor injuries.

At the time of the incident seven St John vehicles attended the incident.

- More to come.