Police are responding to a serious crash involving multiple vehicles south of Cambridge this evening.

In a statement, Police said the multiple vehicles crash occurred along with SH 1. The road will be closed south of Cambridge, while emergency services attend.

There are no diversions and motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect severe delays.

More to come.