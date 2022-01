The crash on Waihi Road, Judea was reported to police at 9.40pm.

Emergency services are attending a serious crash in Tauranga tonight involving a car and a pedestrian.

Waihi Road is currently closed and diversions are in place, NZ Police said in a statement.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.