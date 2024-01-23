A serious crash has closed State Highway 15 in Whangārei overnight. File photo / Bevan Conley

A serious crash has closed State Highway 15 in Whangārei overnight. File photo / Bevan Conley

State Highway 15 in Northland’s Whangarei has been closed due to a serious crash just before 1am.

The NZ Transport Agency said Otaika Valley Rd was closed between SH1 and SH14.

Drivers were advised to delay their journey or consider an alternative route.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Paul Radden confirmed Fenz had sent crews from Auckland and Whangārei to the accident but referred all further queries to police.

The Herald has requested further information from police.

More to come.