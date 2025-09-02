NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Amazon's New Zealand-based data centres went live today, and nurses went on strike for the first of two planned days this week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Serious crash in Dairy Flat, Auckland: One critical, road closures in place

One person is fighting for their life after a serious crash involving two trucks in Dairy Flat.

Police said the crash was on Kahikatea Flat Rd, about 2.35pm.

One person is in a critical condition, a police spokesperson said.

Road closures are in place between Kahikatea Flat Rd and the intersection of Selman and Austin Rds.

Police advised motorists to use alternative routes as the road could be closed for some time.