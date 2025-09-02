Advertisement
Serious crash in Dairy Flat, Auckland: One critical, road closures in place

NZ Herald
Quick Read

NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Amazon's New Zealand-based data centres went live today, and nurses went on strike for the first of two planned days this week.

One person is fighting for their life after a serious crash involving two trucks in Dairy Flat.

Police said the crash was on Kahikatea Flat Rd, about 2.35pm.

One person is in a critical condition, a police spokesperson said.

Road closures are in place between Kahikatea Flat

