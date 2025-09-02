Serious crash in Dairy Flat, Auckland: One critical, road closures in place
One person is fighting for their life after a serious crash involving two trucks in Dairy Flat.
Police said the crash was on Kahikatea Flat Rd, about 2.35pm.
One person is in a critical condition, a police spokesperson said.
Road closures are in place between Kahikatea Flat
Rd and the intersection of Selman and Austin Rds.
Police advised motorists to use alternative routes as the road could be closed for some time.