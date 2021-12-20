Serious crash in Christchurch: Main road closed as emergency services work at scene

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo / George Heard

At least one person has been seriously injured in a crash in Christchuch this afternoon.

Emergency services are at the scene on Russley Rd in Harewood in the west of the city after the crash just before 3pm.

St John has transported one person to hospital with serious injuries and another person is being treated at the scene.

That person was "heavily trapped" but has since been removed from the wreckage and loaded into an ambulance.

The Herald is seeking further information from police.

"Due to a crash, SH1 Russley Rd is currently reduced to one lane northbound heading into the Harewood Rd roundabout," said an NZTA spokesperson.

"Motorists are advised to take extra care and expect delays."

More soon.